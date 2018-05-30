Tatis went 3-for-5 with a double, walk and two runs for Double-A San Antonio in its 11-6 win over Tulsa on Tuesday.

After a rough first month of the season, Tatis has adjusted to Texas League pitching in a major way and now looks like one of the top hitters on the circuit. Over 27 May contests, Tatis is slashing .351/.427/.649 and has totaled 20 extra-base hits (six home runs) to go with five stolen bases. Tatis' accomplishments are rendered more impressive by the fact that the 19-year-old is one of the youngest everyday players at his level. The Padres don't have much incentive to promote Tatis to the big club this season, but he appears poised to earn a full-time role with the Friars at some point in 2019.