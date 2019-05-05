Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Resumes baseball activities
Tatis (hamstring) was spotted playing catch and taking swings on Saturday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
The 20-year-old shortstop has resumed baseball activities after suffering a strained hamstring last Sunday, and although there's still no timetable for his return, this is at least an encouraging sign he's taking steps in the right direction. Tatis was slashing .300/.360/.550 over 100 at-bats before the injury.
More News
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Lands on injured list•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Likely heading to injured list•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Hoping to play by week's end•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: On bench for series opener•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Contending with hamstring injury•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Exits with apparent leg issue•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 7 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Five SP who can survive HR binge
The pitching environment these days is tough to navigate, with the ball flying out of the park...