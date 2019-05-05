Tatis (hamstring) was spotted playing catch and taking swings on Saturday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

The 20-year-old shortstop has resumed baseball activities after suffering a strained hamstring last Sunday, and although there's still no timetable for his return, this is at least an encouraging sign he's taking steps in the right direction. Tatis was slashing .300/.360/.550 over 100 at-bats before the injury.

