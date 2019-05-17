Tatis (hamstring) isn't likely to return to the Padres during their current homestand, Bill Center of Padres.com reports.

The young shortstop is still working his way back from a strained hamstring, and Padres manager Andy Green said Thursday it was "probably a little bit of a stretch" to expect Tatis to return during the team's homestand, which ends May 22. Tatis still isn't running at 100 percent, which Green said is the first hurdle he must clear before he's able to resume baseball activities. Ideally, he'll be able to do so in the coming days and return for San Diego's east coast road trip, which begins May 24.