Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Scores three runs in dramatic win
Tatis went 3-for-6 with a triple, a double, three runs scored, one RBI and one stolen base during Sunday's 14-13 win over the Rockies.
Tatis' skillset was on display from the start, as he singled, stole second base, and ultimately scored on a sacrifice fly to start the game. He then flashed his power with a double to right field and a triple to center while aiding in his club's dramatic late comeback. Taits finishes the four-game series with 10 hits, seven runs scored, three RBI and a stolen base. He'll look to carry that momentum into the next series at home against the Brewers.
