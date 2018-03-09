Tatis was scratched from Friday's spring game against the White Sox.

At this point there has been no reason given as to why Tatis was replaced by Luis Urias in Friday's starting nine. The top prospect -- who has been on a tear throughout the Cactus League -- was originally slated to DH against the White Sox. Expect an update in the coming hours if Tatis is dealing with some sort of injury.

