Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Sees action at extended ST
Tatis (hamstring) got some at-bats in an extended spring game Thursday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.
This is a positive sign for Tatis, who's been on the shelf since April 30 due to a left hamstring strain. The Padres have already ruled Tatis out for their upcoming road trip, though if all goes well, he could be back in action by the beginning of June.
