Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Shut down in winter leauge
The Padres have ended Dominican Winter League play for Tatis.
This is not an injury-related decision -- the Padres believe that Tatis has seen enough action for one year, totaling around 650 plate appearances. They'll attempt to give the prospect some time off before spring training fires up. The 18-year-old third-baseman started 2017 in High-A Fort Wayne before being promoted to Double-A San Antonio, where he batted .255 in 57 plate appearances.
