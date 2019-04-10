Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Sits for first time
Tatis is on the bench for the first time this season Wednesday against the Giants.
Tatis is hitting just .214 with a 33.3 percent strikeout rate through the first 12 games of the year, but he does have three homers. Luis Urias will start at shortstop in his absence.
