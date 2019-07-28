Tatis went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Giants.

He drove a hanging slider from Shaun Anderson to right-center field in the fifth inning for his 17th homer of the year. Tatis has been raking since the All-Star break, slashing .339/.373/.516 in 14 games with three home runs and 10 RBI, but the rookie's plate discipline has taken a step backwards during that stretch, and his 4:23 BB:K suggests there could be some bumps in the road ahead despite his success to date.

