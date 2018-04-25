Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Smashes pair of homers at Double-A
Tatis went 2-for-4 with two home runs Tuesday for Double-A San Antonio against Frisco.
He only had five extra-base hits prior to this outburst, and while his slash line (.200/.208/.387) is still a little ugly, he seems to be turning things around. It's rare for a player to get to Double-A as a 19-year-old and have immediate success, particularly when that player skipped High-A completely, like Tatis did. There will be some adjustments for him to make this year against more advanced pitching, but the numbers should be there at the end of the campaign. He is poised to enter 2019 as a top-three prospect for dynasty leagues.
