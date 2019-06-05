Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Solid again in rehab game
Tatis (hamstring) went 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored in his rehab appearance for Double-A Amarillo on Tuesday, Bill Center of Padres.com reports.
It was a second straight successful rehab outing for Tatis, who is now 2-for-5 with three walks, a pair of runs and a stolen base over his two games with the Soddies. He's emerged from these two appearances setback-free and looks back to his old self at the dish, so a return to the big club should be coming in short order for the talented shortstop.
