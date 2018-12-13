Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Stay in minors could be brief
Tatis is expected to make his major-league debut in 2019, though he'll likely open the season with Triple-A El Paso, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
While general manager AJ Preller noted that Tatis is expected to compete for a starting role in spring training, the youngster will likely open the season in the minors as the Padres look to maximize their control over him. That said, it sounds like the soon-to-be 20-year-old could take over as San Diego's starting shortstop after spending just a month or two with El Paso -- assuming he continues to excel at the highest level of the minors after facing little resistance as one of the youngest hitters in the Texas League in 2018 (slashing .286/.355/.507 with 16 homers and 16 steals in 88 games for Double-A San Antonio).
