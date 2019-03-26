Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Still in big-league camp
The Padres are waiting until the last possible moment to decide where Tatis will open the season, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. "I feel like I'm ready," Tatis said Monday. "I'm not saying everything is going to be 100 percent perfect right away. In this game, you learn every day and you just make adjustments."
Opening Day is Thursday, and most of the other top prospects in baseball have already either been assigned to minor-league camp or have made a big-league roster. Tatis is slashing .265/.345/.490 with a pair of home runs in 55 Cactus League plate appearances. As Kramer notes, the expectation is that Tatis will open the year at Triple-A. It could be a brief run in the Pacific Coast League if Tatis is having success while striking out at a manageable clip against Triple-A pitchers.
