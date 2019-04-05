Tatis went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in San Diego's 5-3 victory over the Cardinals on Friday.

It was the second long ball of the year for the young shortstop, as he touched up Alex Reyes for a seventh-inning two-run shot to help the Padres to the win. He has struck out nine times and his .241 batting average so far isn't spectacular, but he's slugging .483 through 29 at-bats, giving hope the average will start to climb as he logs more at-bats and grows more accustomed to big-league pitching.