Tatis went 2-for-4 with a double and his 16th home run of the season Sunday for Low-A Fort Wayne.

Tatis has been on quite the power kick through the first half of July, racking up five home runs and 12 extra-base knocks in total over 14 games on the month. The shortstop is slashing .272/.368/.505 on the season and could earn a promotion to the California League before the campaign draws to a close.