Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Surgery scheduled for Tuesday
Tatis (thumb) will will undergo season-ending surgery on his thumb Tuesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic San Diego reports.
Tatis sustained an avulsion fracture in his left thumb Thursday while sliding into second base in a game for Double-A San Antonio. The surgery will take 6-8 weeks to recover from, which will shut him down from the year but leave him able to play winter ball.
