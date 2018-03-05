Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Talk of big-league camp
Tatis is hitting .381/.458/.667 with one home run, three steals (on three attempts) and a 7:3 K:BB in 21 at-bats this spring.
He isn't going to break camp with the big-league club, and likely won't even make his big-league debut this season, but Tatis is still the talk of Padres camp. It's a tiny sample size, but the uber-athletic 6-foot-3 athletic shortstop is undoubtedly upping his name value and dynasty-league appeal with this successful start to spring training. Fellow prospects Franchy Cordero and Luis Urias are also having great springs thus far, so the future in San Diego appears to be incredibly bright. Look for Tatis to open the year at High-A or Double-A. He is unlikely to reach the majors this year unless the big-league club is somehow contending around the All-Star break, in which case, all bets are off.
