Tatis went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a walk in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Braves.

Tatis' steal came in the seventh inning, as part of a double steal that saw center fielder Manuel Margot steal home. Tatis is up to 14 stolen bases this season, hitting .329/.398/.611 with 14 homers, 33 RBI and 46 runs scored in an excellent rookie year thus far.