Tatis went 3-for-5 with a double and RBI in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Mets.

Tatis struck out two more times and sports a 32.5 percent strikeout rate for July, but fortunately for his fantasy managers, the lack of consistent contact hasn't hindered his productivity. He's now put together three multi-hit performances in a row and sports a .927 OPS to go with 13 RBI, 10 runs, five home runs and two steals in 18 games on the month. Tatis will be back atop the lineup Thursday as the Padres and Mets wrap up their series with an afternoon contest.