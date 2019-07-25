Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Third straight multi-hit effort
Tatis went 3-for-5 with a double and RBI in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Mets.
Tatis struck out two more times and sports a 32.5 percent strikeout rate for July, but fortunately for his fantasy managers, the lack of consistent contact hasn't hindered his productivity. He's now put together three multi-hit performances in a row and sports a .927 OPS to go with 13 RBI, 10 runs, five home runs and two steals in 18 games on the month. Tatis will be back atop the lineup Thursday as the Padres and Mets wrap up their series with an afternoon contest.
More News
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Drives in three•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Hits 15th home run•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Collects four hits•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Tallies 14th steal•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Homers twice in win over Dodgers•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Caps scoring with solo shot•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Will we see Gavin Lux?
Gavin Lux is demolishing Triple-A, but do the Dodgers have room for him? Scott White shares...
-
Wednesday Waiver Wire: Go streak
Heath Cummings says this is the time of year for riding hot streaks.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's a proper valuation for DJ LeMahieu, really? Scott White changes his tune in the latest...
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...
-
Waiver Wire: Catching Rays
Heath Cummings has five under-owned players you need to add for the stretch run.