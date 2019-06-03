Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: To begin rehab assignment
Tatis (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Amarillo on Monday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Tatis has been nearing a rehab assignment, playing in extended spring training games across the last week. He's been sidelined since April 30, so he may require a few appearances prior to returning to the team. However, barring setbacks, a mid-June activation and return to the lineup seems realistic.
