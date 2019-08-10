Tatis went 1-for-3 with a two-run double, two stolen bases and a pair of walks in Friday's 7-1 win over the Rockies.

Tatis opened the scoring with a third-inning double off Rockies starter Kyle Freeland, plating Manuel Margot and Luis Urias. Tatis then got aboard with a walk in the seventh inning and stole both second and third base. The shortstop has a 13-game hitting streak going, in which he's gone 18-for-55 with six homers, 12 RBI and the two steals. He's up to 16 steals and 53 RBI to go with 22 homers and 60 runs scored in 80 games overall this year.