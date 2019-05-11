Tatis (hamstring) is unlikely to be activated from the injured list this weekend, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

There was hope that Tatis could return to the active roster at some point during this weekend's series in Colorado, but recent comments from manager Andy Green suggest that's now off the table. "He's doing fine," Green said. "How close that means he is, I really don't know." Tatis took grounders, hit and ran "at about 75 percent" Friday. Manny Machado continues to fill in at shortstop for the Padres, with Ty France at the hot corner.