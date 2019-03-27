Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Will break camp with Padres
Tatis has reportedly made the Padres' Opening Day roster, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
The Padres delayed their decision as long as possible and ultimately decided they wanted Tatis with them when they open the 2019 season Thursday against the Giants. The move comes as a surprise as the 20-year-old shortstop was still expected to begin the season at Triple-A due to service-time reasons and the fact he's never previously played above Double-A.
More News
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Still in big-league camp•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Back in action•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Out after dental procedure•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Belts another homer•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Clubs first spring homer•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Stay in minors could be brief•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Paddack looks like first must-add player
Padres pitching prospect Chris Paddack has shot up draft boards in recent weeks. Here's why...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers and breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Podcast League draft; over/unders
Heading into North American opening day on Thursday, we break down our Podcast League draft,...
-
Podcast League draft (H2H points)
The Fantasy Baseball Today crew invited some loyal listeners to take part in a draft that's...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
The waiver wire shouldn't be the first place you turn when setting your lineup, particularly...