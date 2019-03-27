Tatis has reportedly made the Padres' Opening Day roster, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The Padres delayed their decision as long as possible and ultimately decided they wanted Tatis with them when they open the 2019 season Thursday against the Giants. The move comes as a surprise as the 20-year-old shortstop was still expected to begin the season at Triple-A due to service-time reasons and the fact he's never previously played above Double-A.

