General manager AJ Preller told MLB Network Radio on Tuesday that Tatis will "come to camp and most likely compete for" the starting shortstop role.

Preller acknowledged that Tatis has yet to play above Double-A, but it doesn't sound like that fact will preclude the young shortstop from competing for an Opening Day roster spot. With Greg Garcia and Javy Guerra currently sitting atop San Diego's depth chart at shortstop, it's not hard to imagine Tatis playing his way onto the Opening Day roster. That said, the Padres seem more likely to hold him back in the minors in order to maximize their control over the talented youngster. The soon-to-be 20-year-old excelled as one of the youngest hitters in the Texas League in 2018, slashing .286/.355/.507 with 16 homers and 16 stolen bases across 88 games with Double-A San Antonio before undergoing season-ending thumb surgery in July. He's back to full health and currently owns a .277/.390/.508 slash line across 19 games with Estrellas in the Dominican Winter League.