Despite the fact Tatis was seen working in right field and said he would be open to playing the outfield, general manager A.J. Preller said unequivocally that Tatis will not play the outfield this spring, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

On the surface, it would be bizarre for Tatis to move off shortstop, but it's also possible he could be the team's best defensive center fielder, and they are already overflowing with infield depth, so that would be the logic behind a move like that in the future. For now, however, he will reprise his role as the team's everyday shortstop.