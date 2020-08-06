Tatis went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored, a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's loss against the Dodgers.

Tatis continues to provide a spark at the top of the Padres lineup, and he extended his hitting streak to four games while launching his second homer of the past three days. Since going yard for the first time this season -- July 28 at San Francisco -- Tatis has slashed .278/.381/.667 with a 1.048 OPS, four homers, 10 RBI and eight runs scored in 36 at-bats across nine games.