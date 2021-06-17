Tatis went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, two RBI and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 8-7 loss to Colorado.

Make it four homers in the last five games for Tatis, who blasted a moonshot off Colorado starter Kyle Freeland in the third inning Wednesday. The superstar shortstop is up to 21 homers, 28 RBI, 47 runs scored and 13 stolen bases through 219 plate appearances this season. His recent power surge has happened on the road -- Tatis has homered just once in his last seven home games. San Diego opens a four-game home series versus Cincinnati on Thursday.