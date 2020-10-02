Tatis went 3-for-5 with two homers and five RBI in Thursday's victory over the Cardinals in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series.

The Padres were down 6-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning, just 11 outs from the end of their season, when Tatis kicked off their comeback with a three-run shot off of Giovanny Gallegos. After a Manny Machado homer immediately after and a Wil Myers solo shot in the next inning gave the Padres the lead, Tatis added a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the seventh, homering off of Daniel Ponce de Leon.