Tatis went 4-for-5 with a double, a stolen base, two runs and two RBI in Saturday's win over the Nationals that was completed Sunday.

The superstar shortstop had already collected four hits by the time the game was suspended in the sixth inning. It was his third four-hit game of the season and snapped a four-game skid during which Tatis had gone 1-for-15. He has lived up to his billing as one of fantasy's top performers this season, slashing .296/.376/.661 with 28 home runs, 72 runs, 64 RBI and 22 stolen bases across 322 plate appearances.