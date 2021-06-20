Manager Jayce Tingler said that Tatis is day-to-day after exiting Saturday's game with a left shoulder issue, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Tingler said that the shortstop's strength and range of motion are both fine and that the superstar wanted to stay in the game. The injury isn't thought to be as serious as when Tatis dislocated his left shoulder and went to the injured list in April, though it seems likely to be related to the previous issue. Tatis can be considered questionable for Sunday's series finale, though Tingler could opt to give him a day off even if he progresses substantially overnight.