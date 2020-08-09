Tatis went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 9-5 win over Arizona.

With his two-run blast in the second inning, Tatis has tied Aaron Judge for the league lead with eight long balls in 2020. The 21-year-old phenom owns a stellar .333/.417/.810 with 18 RBI and 15 runs scored across 72 plate appearances.

