Tatis went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and a second run scored in Saturday's 11-3 win over the Rockies.

Tatis hadn't taken advantage of Colorado's pitching over the first two games of this weekend series, but he broke through with a second-inning homer Saturday. The outfielder is hitting a mild .227 (10-for-44) in September, but he has supplied four homers and eight RBI over 12 games this month. He's up to 22 long balls, 65 RBI, 99 runs scored, 29 stolen bases and a .261/.364/.435 slash line through 145 contests this year.