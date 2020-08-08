Tatis went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's win over the Diamondbacks.
The three runs scored by the Padres in this game came through solo home runs, and Tatis' blast was the first one for San Diego -- he took Luke Weaver deep in the bottom of the opening frame and, as a result, he's now homered in back-to-back games for the first time in 2020. Tatis now has five long balls in the season, and three of those have come during his current five-game hitting streak.
