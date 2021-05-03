Tatis went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 7-1 loss to the Giants.

Tatis provided the Padres with their only run of the night when he took Kevin Gausman deep to right in the first inning. The 22-year-old is now tied for second in baseball with eight home runs but only has 12 RBI to show for it. He's also tied for fifth with 20 runs scored and has five stolen bases as continually he's finding ways to produce in fantasy while slashing .240/.326/.600.