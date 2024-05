Tatis went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

Tatis provided the only offense for San Diego on Saturday, launching a solo shot off Luke Weaver in the bottom of the eighth for his ninth home run of the season. The star outfielder has hit safely in seven of his last nine games, though he hasn't registered more than two hits in either of those contests and is still batting just .253 (22-for-87) in May. Tatis has scored and driven in a run in three of his last four games.