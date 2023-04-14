Tatis (suspension) went 5-for-6 with three home runs, a double and eight RBI on Thursday with Triple-A El Paso.

Tatis is a week away from returning to the Padres, and his performance Thursday certainly suggests he's ready to be back in the big leagues. He went yard in the second, sixth and eighth innings, pulling the ball over the fence in left field on each occasion. Prior to Thursday's game, Tatis was hitting .478 with four homers and two stolen bases across 23 at-bats.