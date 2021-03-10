Tatis (illness) is expected to return to Cactus League action Thursday against Cleveland, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The 21-year-old hasn't seen the field since Friday while battling aches and pains from a non-COVID-19 illness, but he's expected to return to game action this week. Manager Jayce Tingler said, "It's nothing we're concerned about. We don't want to push it right now." Tatis still has over three weeks to prepare for Opening Day, so the illness shouldn't affect his status for the start of the season.