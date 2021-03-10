Tatis (illness) is expected to return to Cactus League action Thursday against Cleveland, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
The 21-year-old hasn't seen the field since Friday while battling aches and pains from a non-COVID-19 illness, but he's expected to return to game action this week. Manager Jayce Tingler said, "It's nothing we're concerned about. We don't want to push it right now." Tatis still has over three weeks to prepare for Opening Day, so the illness shouldn't affect his status for the start of the season.
More News
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Battling aches and pains•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Reaches 14-year, $340 million extension•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Swipes bag•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Keeps season alive with huge game•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Homers in back-to-back games•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Breaks homer drought•