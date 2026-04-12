Tatis started at second base Saturday versus Colorado, going 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base.

Tatis' first MLB start at the keystone came out of the blue, though he occasionally takes grounders at second during practice and made one MLB appearance there late in a game in 2023 while also logging 10 starts at the position early in his minor-league career, per Dennis Lin of The Athletic. It remains to be seen if the two-time Gold Glove award-winning outfielder will shift to second base on a frequent basis, but he looked comfortable at the position Saturday, even turning a double play. It would be a major boon for fantasy managers if Tatis can play enough at the keystone to earn eligibility there, as its generally regarded one of the shallower positions.