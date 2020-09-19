Tatis went 0-for4 with a walk and three strikeouts Friday and is batting .065 (2-for-31) since Sept. 8.

Tatis was perhaps the favorite for NL MVP honors heading into September, but the prolonged slump has dropped his average to .275 and may be costing him a chance at the prestigious award. The hitless effort Friday marked the first time in his career that Tatis has gone without a hit in three straight games and was also his third three-strikeout game of the campaign. Despite the rough stretch, Tatis still owns a .935 OPS along with 15 home runs, 40 RBI and nine stolen bases overall in 2020.