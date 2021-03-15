Tatis is out of the Padres' lineup for the second straight day Monday.

Tatis also missed Sunday's Cactus League game against Cincinnati. According to Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune, the star shortstop's absence is partly tied to his recent bout with the flu and partly due to his dive to the plate Saturday while scoring on a sacrifice fly. Sanders also notes that Tatis would be playing if the regular season was underway, and there hasn't been any mention of the 22-year-old being diagnosed with an injury. Annie Heilbrunn of the San Diego Union-Tribune notes that Tatis will go through a light workout Monday but isn't certain to take any swings.