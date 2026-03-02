Tatis is expected to bat either third or fourth for the Padres this season, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Tatis spent the overwhelming majority of his time last year batting leadoff, but new manager Craig Stammen prefers to have the 27-year-old in the middle of the batting order. It will result in fewer plate appearances for Tatis but will boost his RBI opportunities. Xander Bogaerts is the favorite to move up to the leadoff spot for San Diego.