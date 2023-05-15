Tatis went 1-for-2 with two walks and two steals in a loss to the Dodgers on Sunday.

Tatis was the only Padre to reach more than once in the shutout loss, and he took advantage on the basepaths with a pair of thefts. That activity was a welcome sign for his fantasy managers, as Tatis had nabbed only one steal through his first 20 contests prior to Sunday. Though San Diego has struggled as a team this month, the 24-year-old has been productive, slashing .294/.345/.529 with three homers, five RBI and seven runs over 12 games.