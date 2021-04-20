Tatis will not start Tuesday's game against the Brewers.
Tatis started four straight games after returning from a shoulder injury before heading to the bench Tuesday. There haven't been reports of any setback, but it's no surprise to see the Padres avoid overworking him so soon after his return. Jake Cronenworth will slide over to shortstop in his absence, with Jurickson Profar starting at second base.
