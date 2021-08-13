Tatis (shoulder) won't be activated for Friday's game against the Diamondbacks, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Tatis is expected to be reinstated from the 10-day injured list sometime during the team's weekend series in Arizona, but Jake Cronenworth will remain at shortstop Friday. However, manager Jayce Tingler said the 22-year-old will go through a full workout ahead of Friday's game. If Tatis feels good following the workout, he'll likely be activated Saturday or Sunday.
