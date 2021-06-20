Tatis (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.
The Padres don't appear to be viewing Tatis' left shoulder injury as a major concern, but the shortstop will need at least one day off to aid his recovery. Ha-Seong Kim will enter the starting nine in place of Tatis, whose next chance to rejoin the lineup comes Monday versus the Dodgers.
