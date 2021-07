Tatis went 1-for-3 with two walks, two RBI, a stolen base and three runs scored in Friday's 24-8 win over Washington.

Tatis recorded his 21st steal in 23 attempts in the first inning. The superstar shortstop added a two-RBI single in the sixth inning. In addition to his strong success on the basepaths, Tatis has 28 home runs, 62 RBI, 70 runs scored, 17 doubles and a .286/.368/.652 slash line through 318 plate appearances. He had gone 0-for-12 in the three games before the All-Star break.