Tatis went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a walk in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Tatis and Manny Machado executed a double-steal during the seventh inning after the former got aboard with a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Tatis has hit safely in all three games this season (3-for-11) and he's scored three runs. The speedy shortstop collected 22 home runs, 16 steals and 61 runs scored in 84 games as a rookie last year.