Tatis went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two stolen bases Monday in a loss to the Phillies.

Tatis plated the Padres' first run with a first-inning solo shot that traveled an estimated 432 feet. He added a walk in the eighth and subsequently swiped both second and third base, though San Diego was unable to push him across the plate. Tatis hasn't been quite as spectacular this season as in previous campaigns, but with 22 homers and 25 thefts, he's one of just 12 major-leaguers to hit the 20-20 mark thus far.