Tatis went 2-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base and one run scored in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Rockies.

Tatis looks like himself again -- he's hit safely in nine of 10 games in June, with six multi-hit efforts, three home runs and three steals in that span. The 24-year-old's surge at the plate has lifted his batting average from .240 on May 31 to .272 now, while his OPS has risen from .743 to .845 in the same stretch. He's added 12 homers, eight steals, 32 RBI and 29 runs scored through 45 contests this season.