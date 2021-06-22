Tatis went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs, two walks, a strikeout and a stolen base as San Diego defeated the Dodgers 6-2 Monday.

Tatis walked and scored in the first, doubled and scored in the fifth, singled and stole second in the sixth and walked in the eighth. He's now slashing .291/.373/.680 with 54 runs and 14 steals on the season, with with both marks placing Tatis among the top five in the majors.